Terrion Arnold Injury Update: Dan Campbell Gives The Latest

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold suffered an injury during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, and head coach Dan Campbell provided an update following the game.

While Arnold was unable to finish the game due to the injury, Campbell stated, “I’ll know more tomorrow. It was obviously enough to where he couldn’t finish the game. So, take that for what it is.”

The good news is that the x-rays on Arnold’s injury came back negative. However, Campbell acknowledged that Arnold is still dealing with significant tenderness, saying, “He’s pretty tender.

Bottom Line

Arnold, who has played well in his rookie season, will now be closely monitored as the Lions prepare for their upcoming playoff run. More details on his status will be available in the coming days as the team assesses his recovery.