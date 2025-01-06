fb
Monday, January 6, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsTerrion Arnold Injury Update: Dan Campbell Gives The Latest
Detroit Lions

Terrion Arnold Injury Update: Dan Campbell Gives The Latest

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold suffered an injury during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, and head coach Dan Campbell provided an update following the game.

Dan Campbell

Terrion Arnold Injury Update

While Arnold was unable to finish the game due to the injury, Campbell stated, “I’ll know more tomorrow. It was obviously enough to where he couldn’t finish the game. So, take that for what it is.”

The good news is that the x-rays on Arnold’s injury came back negative. However, Campbell acknowledged that Arnold is still dealing with significant tenderness, saying, “He’s pretty tender.

Bottom Line

Arnold, who has played well in his rookie season, will now be closely monitored as the Lions prepare for their upcoming playoff run. More details on his status will be available in the coming days as the team assesses his recovery.

Previous article
Report: 3 Teams Expected To Request Interviews With Aaron Glenn
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions