Terrion Arnold’s Instagram Post Has Fans Speculating About Ennis Rakestraw’s Injury

On Sunday, Detroit Lions second-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. left practice early to be evaluated for a shoulder injury, raising concerns across Lions Nation. Now, less than 24 hours later, a cryptic Instagram post by fellow cornerback Terrion Arnold is stirring even more speculation about the severity of the situation.

Arnold shared a photo of himself in his Lions uniform with the caption:

“Stay up 9️⃣ It gets greater later 🙏🏾”

The message appears to be directed at Rakestraw, who wears jersey No. 9 for the Lions. The post immediately caught the attention of fans and beat writers alike. Given the timing and the emotional tone of the message, some are wondering if the team is bracing for bad news.

Rakestraw, a 2024 second-round pick, was expected to compete for significant snaps this season, especially with Detroit’s emphasis on improving its secondary. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued his early career. This is not his first setback, he also missed time earlier in training camp.

What It Might Mean

The Lions have not officially released any update on Rakestraw’s injury, but Arnold’s post has fueled speculation that it could be more than a minor issue. If that’s the case, it would be a major blow to the team’s cornerback depth and development plans for the former Missouri standout.

For now, fans will have to wait and hope. As Arnold’s post suggests, the road may be tough, but it’s not over.

The Bottom Line

Whether Arnold’s post was simply a show of support or an early signal of bad news, one thing is clear, the Lions are rallying around their teammate. If the injury does turn out to be serious, we wish Ennis Rakestraw Jr. a full and speedy recovery.