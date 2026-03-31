Detroit Lions ‘Grilled’ Terrion Arnold After Florida Allegations

The Detroit Lions have taken a direct and deliberate approach in response to recent reports involving cornerback Terrion Arnold.

With questions emerging about Arnold’s alleged connection to a reported kidnapping and armed robbery plot in Florida, the organization has moved quickly to gather information internally while continuing to monitor developments externally.

Head coach Dan Campbell addressed the situation Monday at the NFL’s annual meetings, offering a measured but firm response.

Campbell: “We got all the information that says he wasn’t involved”

Campbell indicated the team has reviewed all available details and, to this point, has not found evidence tying Arnold to the alleged incident.

Arnold has not been charged with a crime, and his legal representatives have maintained his innocence despite reports that included references to his name in court documents and text messages.

Rod Wood confirms internal meeting

While Campbell addressed the situation publicly, team president Rod Wood provided additional context regarding how the organization handled the matter internally.

According to Wood, the Lions immediately brought Arnold in for questioning once the report surfaced.

Wood noted that the team called Arnold into his office and “grilled” him about the situation.

The move underscores the seriousness with which Detroit approached the situation, even as early indications pointed away from Arnold’s involvement.

The takeaway

At this stage, the Lions appear confident in Arnold’s standing with the team.

They have conducted their own internal review, continue to monitor external developments, and—based on current information, do not view the situation as a major concern.

Still, as Campbell made clear, the organization is keeping a close eye on any new information that may emerge.

For now, the Lions are proceeding with the understanding that their young cornerback was not involved.