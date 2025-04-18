Terrion Arnold Will Step Into the Spotlight During NFL Draft Weekend

Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold will be stepping onto the NFL Draft stage for a unique reason on Day 2 in Green Bay. One Pride fans will love this.

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has already made a strong impression on the field—but now he’s about to take the NFL Draft stage in a whole new way.

The NFL announced Thursday that Arnold will play a special role during Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. The second-year standout is slated to announce one of the Lions’ selections on Friday, April 25. It’s not yet clear whether it will be Detroit’s second-round (No. 60 overall) or third-round (No. 102 overall) pick, but either way, Arnold will be repping the Honolulu Blue on a rival’s turf.

And yes, he’ll be doing it smack dab in Packers country.

A Big Rookie Year Earns a Big Honor

Arnold started 15 games for the Lions as a rookie in 2024, racking up 60 tackles and breaking up 10 passes. His high-energy, high-impact play helped bolster a secondary that desperately needed a spark. Now, he’ll be adding “NFL Draft pick announcer” to his resume just one year after hearing his own name called.

Rivalry Drama in Green Bay

There’s an extra layer of fun to this. The draft will be held in the heart of Green Bay—home of Detroit’s NFC North rival. So when Arnold hits the stage, he won’t just be representing the Lions—he’ll be standing tall in enemy territory. That’s going to make for some great television.

With the Lions sitting on two key picks on Day 2, fans will be eager to see not just who Detroit adds, but also which pick Arnold will announce.

What to Watch For

Draft Day 2 kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25. Lions fans, grab your popcorn. Between potential trades, new additions, and Arnold’s moment in the spotlight, it’s shaping up to be another memorable night for One Pride.