Key Player Pops Up On Detroit Lions Latest Injury Report

The Detroit Lions have released their latest injury report following Thursday's practice, and a key player has been added to the list. Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared as a limited participant due to a groin injury. The Lions will likely keep a close eye on his status as they prepare for their upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite Arnold’s limited participation, there was good news for the Lions, as tight end Sam LaPorta was a full participant in practice. LaPorta, who had been sidelined with an injury, is expected to return to action this Sunday when the Lions face off against the Colts.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game status Terrion Arnold CB groin not listed LP Carlton Davis III CB thumb FP FP Sam LaPorta TE shoulder FP FP Emmanuel Moseley CB pectoral FP FP Shane Zylstra TE neck FP FP

As the Lions continue their playoff push, the health of key players like Arnold and LaPorta will be crucial, and it will be important to monitor their progress heading into the weekend.