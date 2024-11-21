fb
Friday, November 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Key Player Pops Up On Detroit Lions Latest Injury Report

The Detroit Lions have released their latest injury report following Thursday's practice, and a key player has been added to the list. Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared as a limited participant due to a groin injury. The Lions will likely keep a close eye on his status as they prepare for their upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Terrion Arnold

Despite Arnold’s limited participation, there was good news for the Lions, as tight end Sam LaPorta was a full participant in practice. LaPorta, who had been sidelined with an injury, is expected to return to action this Sunday when the Lions face off against the Colts.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame status
Terrion ArnoldCBgroinnot listedLP
Carlton Davis IIICBthumbFPFP
Sam LaPortaTEshoulderFPFP
Emmanuel MoseleyCBpectoralFPFP
Shane ZylstraTEneckFPFP

As the Lions continue their playoff push, the health of key players like Arnold and LaPorta will be crucial, and it will be important to monitor their progress heading into the weekend.

