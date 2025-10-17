Detroit Lions Get Boost as They Inch Toward Monday Night Football Showdown

The Detroit Lions got a much-needed boost at Friday’s practice as cornerback Terrion Arnold returned to the field, joining defensive tackle DJ Reader in taking part in drills ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, both Arnold and Reader were active participants during Friday’s session, a strong sign of progress for two defenders the Lions would love to have on Monday night. However, Avonte Maddox (hamstring), Kerby Joseph (knee), and Sione Vaki (groin) did not practice.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press added that Arnold “looked good doing punch-out drills” but was spotted wearing a brace on his right shoulder, the same one that has sidelined him since the Lions’ win over Cleveland.

“Talking to him briefly yesterday and from Dan Campbell early in the week, it sounded like it’d still be another week,” Birkett said, “but he looked good doing punch-out drills.”

Who’s Still Out

The absence of Kerby Joseph and Avonte Maddox continues to raise concern for Detroit’s defensive backfield depth. Both have been dealing with soft-tissue injuries that have kept them sidelined in practice. Sione Vaki, who has shown flashes as a change-of-pace running back, also remained out with a groin injury.

The Lions’ final injury report will be released Saturday, one day later than usual since Detroit plays on Monday Night Football. That report will clarify if Arnold and Reader are officially trending toward playing, or if they will need another week of recovery.