Terrion Arnold Reveals Emotional Reason Behind New Jersey Number

When the Detroit Lions recently unveiled their updated jersey numbers for the 2025 season, most fans focused on the big-name switches — like Jahmyr Gibbs grabbing the No. 0 and Jameson Williams sliding to No. 1. But quietly tucked into the list was a powerful, personal decision from cornerback Terrion Arnold, who will now wear No. 6 for the upcoming season.

A Jersey Number with Meaning

Arnold, who wore No. 0 during his standout rookie year in Detroit, is switching digits — and not because of fashion or superstition. Instead, it’s a heartfelt tribute to a fallen friend and former teammate: Khyree Jackson.

Jackson, a fellow Alabama alum and current Minnesota Vikings cornerback, tragically passed away in a car accident in July 2024. He had worn No. 6 during his college days with the Crimson Tide — the same program where he and Arnold formed a strong bond on and off the field.

By taking on the No. 6, Arnold is carrying that legacy forward, wearing the number to honor Jackson’s memory every time he steps on the field.(H/T to Pride of Detroit for Photo Below)

Making Room for Gibbs, and Paying Tribute

Arnold’s move to No. 6 also opened up the No. 0 for Jahmyr Gibbs, who wanted the digit for his second NFL season. While some might see it as a simple numerical shuffle, Arnold’s decision to switch carried deeper meaning — it wasn’t just about Gibbs getting the number he wanted, it was about Arnold choosing to represent something bigger than himself.

This kind of gesture speaks volumes about Arnold’s character — and adds another layer of respect for a young player already earning praise for his play and leadership.

The Bottom Line

While jersey numbers may seem like small details in the big picture of an NFL season, they often carry powerful personal stories. For Terrion Arnold, wearing No. 6 isn’t just about a new look — it’s about honoring a friend, a teammate, and a brother lost too soon.