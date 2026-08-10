Terrion Arnold Could Return to Ford Field for Week 1 Matchup vs. Lions

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold could soon land with a team that is already scheduled to visit Ford Field in Week 1.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Sunday morning that Arnold will meet with the New Orleans Saints after recently visiting the Seattle Seahawks. Arnold has also visited the Houston Texans as teams continue evaluating both the former first-round pick and the serious legal situation surrounding him.

The timing immediately makes this one worth watching in Detroit.

Terrion Arnold Headed to New Orleans

According to Garafolo, teams interested in Arnold are continuing to investigate a February incident that led to eight felony charges, including kidnapping and armed robbery.

Arnold was released by the Lions earlier this offseason following his arrest. He remains free to sign with another NFL team while his case proceeds.

For the Saints, the visit represents a chance to evaluate a talented cornerback who entered the NFL as Detroit’s first-round pick in 2024.

For the Lions, there is another layer.

A Week 1 Return to Detroit?

Detroit opens the 2026 regular season against New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Ford Field, a 1 p.m. kickoff on FOX.

If Arnold signs with the Saints and makes their roster, his first regular-season game with his new team could come against the franchise that drafted him.

Talk about an unusual Week 1 storyline.

There is still plenty that would have to happen before Arnold actually lines up against Jared Goff and the Lions offense. A visit does not guarantee a contract, and any interested team will have significant questions to answer before bringing him aboard.

Still, the possibility is now sitting there.

Bottom Line

Terrion Arnold’s attempt to return to the NFL has now taken him to Houston, Seattle and New Orleans, with the Saints becoming particularly interesting from a Detroit perspective.

If New Orleans decides to sign the former Lions first-round pick, Arnold could be back inside Ford Field almost immediately, only this time standing on the opposite sideline when the Lions begin their 2026 season.

That would add another fascinating subplot to an opener that suddenly could become a lot more personal.