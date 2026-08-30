Terrion Arnold’s NFL Future Takes Another Turn

Terrion Arnold officially has a new NFL home, but the former Detroit Lions first-round pick still does not know when he will be allowed to play.

The Seattle Seahawks formally signed Arnold on Saturday after the two sides had previously agreed to a one-year contract. Seattle waived offensive tackle Derrick Graham to create the roster spot. The Seahawks confirmed the transaction.

Arnold’s return to an NFL roster does not mean an immediate return to the field. The league will place him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, preventing him from practicing or playing while his unresolved legal situation continues. The NFL confirmed the decision.

There is no automatic timetable for Arnold’s removal from the list, leaving Seattle without a clear date for when he could actually contribute.

Arnold’s Seattle Move Is Finally Official

The Seahawks had been connected to Arnold for several weeks after working him out earlier this month. The sides eventually agreed to a minimum-salary deal, but Seattle waited to officially add him while his availability was sorted out.

That process is now complete.

Arnold became available after Detroit released its former first-round cornerback earlier this summer. The Lions selected Arnold 24th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 24 games with 22 starts during two seasons in Detroit.

Seattle eventually emerged as Arnold’s next destination, with the agreement first surfacing earlier in August.

Now the transaction is official. His playing status is not.

Commissioner’s Exempt List Leaves Arnold in Limbo

Arnold remains under contract and can attend certain team activities, but he cannot practice or play while on the exempt list.

That distinction matters because Arnold has not officially been ruled out for the entire 2026 season. The league can remove him from the list if circumstances change, but there is no set four-game or six-game window attached to the designation.

Arnold is facing multiple felony charges stemming from allegations connected to a February incident in Florida. The charges remain allegations, the case has not been adjudicated, and Arnold has maintained his innocence.

Seattle is therefore making a calculated gamble. If Arnold eventually becomes eligible, the Seahawks would be adding a talented former first-round cornerback at minimal financial cost. If his legal or league status keeps him sidelined, they have assumed relatively little football risk.

Detroit Has Already Moved On

For the Lions, Arnold’s signing does not change the roster equation.

Detroit rebuilt its cornerback room around D.J. Reed while giving players such as Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Keith Abney II and Roger McCreary opportunities to establish larger roles. That evaluation continued through Saturday’s 25-16 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Arnold is now Seattle’s concern.

His connection to Detroit will naturally keep Lions fans interested whenever his legal or NFL status changes, but Brad Holmes has already moved forward with a different secondary.

Arnold officially has another NFL contract.

What he does not have is a return date.

For now, the former Lions first-round pick is a Seahawk who must wait before getting another opportunity to become an NFL player again.