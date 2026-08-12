Terrion Arnold’s NFL Comeback Could Happen Sooner Than Expected

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold remains unsigned, but the Seattle Seahawks appear to be doing more than kicking the tires on Detroit’s former first-round pick.

During the latest episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks, Seahawks general manager John Schneider discussed Arnold’s recent workout with members of Seattle’s front office and coaching staff. One detail, reported by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, immediately stood out: Seattle believes Arnold could potentially be available to play during the preseason if the team signs him.

That would represent a remarkably quick return to football for a player who is facing eight felony charges in Florida and was released by the Lions less than two months ago. Arnold has denied the allegations and maintains his innocence.

Seahawks Continue Evaluating Terrion Arnold

Seattle recently worked Arnold out as it evaluates whether the football upside is worth everything that would come with signing him.

The Seahawks have apparently done extensive homework beyond the workout itself.

According to Florio’s account of Hard Knocks, Schneider said he spoke with Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe, Arnold’s former Alabama teammate, about whether Seattle would be a good environment for Arnold.

The more eye-opening comment came when Schneider said assistant general manager Joey Laine believed Arnold would be able to play in the preseason.

Of course, being physically and legally permitted to play is not necessarily the same thing as being cleared by the NFL.

Arnold’s case remains subject to league review. The NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy allows the Commissioner to place a player on the Commissioner Exempt list under certain circumstances involving felony charges or alleged violent conduct. The league previously said Arnold’s case “remains under review.”

Arnold’s Legal Situation Remains the Bigger Story

Arnold faces eight felony charges stemming from a February incident in Tampa.

Authorities have charged him with offenses related to kidnapping and armed robbery. Prosecutors allege Arnold was involved in a plot targeting three men he believed had stolen property from him. Arnold and his representatives have denied the allegations. If convicted of the most serious charges, he could face a potential life sentence.

A Florida judge previously granted Arnold a $1 million bond and allowed him to leave home for football-related work, training and travel.

He also has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Aug. 13.

That makes Seattle’s apparent belief that Arnold could participate in preseason games particularly notable.

There are several hurdles between discussing Arnold in a meeting room and actually putting him in a Seahawks uniform.

Detroit Already Made Its Decision

From the Lions’ perspective, the interesting part of this story is how differently Seattle appears willing to approach Arnold’s situation.

Detroit selected Arnold No. 24 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and started him 22 times during his two seasons with the organization. He totaled 91 tackles and one interception before the relationship abruptly ended this summer.

The Lions released Arnold on June 29 shortly after his bond hearing. Dan Campbell later acknowledged that cutting a player the organization drafted was difficult, but said Detroit made the decision it believed was best for the franchise.

Arnold then cleared waivers, becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Houston has already brought him in for a visit, and his representatives previously testified that the Texans, Seahawks, Colts and Jets had shown interest.

Now Seattle appears to have taken that evaluation another step.

Would the NFL Let Arnold Play?

That may become the biggest question if Seattle or another team signs him.

The court has provided Arnold enough freedom to participate in football activities, but the NFL operates under its own Personal Conduct Policy.

The Commissioner Exempt list essentially functions as paid leave, preventing a player from practicing or playing while still allowing him to be paid. The policy permits its use in certain cases involving felony charges and allegations of violent conduct.

That does not mean Arnold will automatically be placed on the list.

It does mean Seattle cannot assume that signing Arnold guarantees it will immediately have him available on game day.

That uncertainty hangs over every team considering him.

Bottom Line

The Terrion Arnold story is not going away.

Detroit made its choice weeks ago and moved on from a player it once viewed as a major piece of its secondary. Seattle is now seriously evaluating whether Arnold deserves another NFL opportunity, and the Seahawks apparently believe he could potentially play during the preseason if they sign him.

The football part may be relatively simple.

The legal and league questions are anything but.

Until those are resolved, any team considering Arnold will be making a decision that extends far beyond what he can do at cornerback.