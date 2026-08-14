Terrion Arnold is Back in the NFL Following ‘Great’ Tryout

Terrion Arnold has found another NFL opportunity.

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a one-year contract with the former Detroit Lions first-round pick, according to multiple reports, ending Arnold’s brief run as one of the most closely watched free agents in the league.

Seattle’s decision comes after Arnold worked out for the Seahawks last weekend and coach Mike Macdonald described the session as a “great tryout.”

From a Detroit perspective, the move closes another chapter in a story that changed dramatically this summer.

The Lions selected Arnold with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and once viewed him as a potential long-term piece of their secondary. Detroit released him in June after he was charged with eight felonies stemming from an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery case in Florida.

Arnold has pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations through his representatives.

Now Seattle is giving the 23-year-old another opportunity while the legal process continues.

Seahawks Did Extensive Homework on Arnold

Seattle’s interest was not a secret.

Arnold’s workout appeared briefly on HBO’s Hard Knocks, and the Seahawks’ internal conversations about whether to bring him into the organization became part of the episode.

Macdonald acknowledged earlier this week that signing Arnold required much more than evaluating his cornerback tape.

“It’s a situation where there’s other things surrounding it as well, we’re aware of that,” Macdonald said. “We’re working through the situation right now. I enjoyed meeting him, and he enjoyed being here. We’ll see how it goes.”

The Seahawks eventually decided the football upside was worth moving forward.

Macdonald also made clear that Seattle intended to investigate Arnold’s background and circumstances thoroughly before making a decision.

“We’re going to do our due diligence,” Macdonald said. “There’s a lot of people in Terrion’s corner that we respect in terms of the type of guy he is. We’re going to work through all of that, and I trust our people to make the best decision for us. We also think this is a great place to come work, too, and that people can be the best version of themselves if given the opportunity. Works both ways.”

Seattle has now made that decision.

Arnold Had Several Teams Interested

The Seahawks were not Arnold’s only potential landing spot.

After Detroit released him, Arnold visited the Houston Texans before working out for Seattle. He subsequently met with the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.

His age and talent kept teams interested despite the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his availability.

Arnold was an All-American at Alabama before Detroit traded up to select him in the first round in 2024. He appeared in 24 regular-season games during two seasons with the Lions, plus one playoff game.

His 2025 season was disrupted by injuries, limiting him to eight games before Detroit placed him on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury that later required surgery.

Before his legal situation developed, Arnold was expected to compete for a significant role in Detroit’s 2026 secondary.

Instead, the Lions moved on.

Serious Charges Still Hang Over Arnold

Signing with Seattle does not resolve the biggest issue surrounding Arnold.

According to prosecutors in Florida, Arnold is accused of helping coordinate a revenge plot involving three men he believed were responsible for stealing $100,000 in cash and other expensive items.

The Florida state attorney’s office alleges Arnold directed co-defendants to lure three men to an apartment, where the men were allegedly robbed, beaten and held at gunpoint.

Investigators later determined those three alleged victims were not responsible for the theft Arnold believed they had committed.

Arnold faces eight felony charges, including allegations involving kidnapping and armed robbery. If convicted of the most serious charges, he could face life in prison.

Arnold submitted a written plea of not guilty on July 31.

His next scheduled court appearance is an Oct. 5 status hearing in Tampa.

Could Arnold Play Immediately?

Interestingly, Arnold may be physically and legally available to play football right away.

He previously posted a $1 million bond, and a judge ruled that he would not be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. The conditions allow Arnold to travel and pursue employment.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated during Hard Knocks that the organization believed Arnold could potentially participate during the preseason.

There is still another variable.

The NFL.

Arnold remains subject to the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, and the NFL could place him on the Commissioner Exempt list while his case proceeds. That would prevent him from practicing or playing while removing him from Seattle’s active roster count.

Macdonald acknowledged before the signing that Seattle does not know exactly what Arnold’s availability will look like.

“I think we understand that anything’s on the table, and that’s where we’re at in the process,” Macdonald said.

That uncertainty remains even after the contract agreement.

Detroit Made Its Choice Weeks Ago

For Lions fans, Seattle’s decision will naturally renew discussion about Detroit’s handling of Arnold.

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell did not wait for the legal case to reach a conclusion.

The Lions released Arnold shortly after the charges became public, ending his Detroit career only two years after investing a first-round pick in him.

That was not an easy football decision.

Arnold was only 23. First-round cornerbacks with his athletic ability rarely become available at that age.

Detroit still decided it was time to move forward without him.

Seattle has now made a different calculation.

Whether that gamble pays off on the football field may prove secondary to everything else that happens in the coming months.

Strip away everything off the field for a moment, and it is not difficult to understand why Seattle was interested.

Arnold entered the NFL as one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 class. He played with confidence and physicality in Detroit and flashed the man-coverage ability that originally made him attractive to the Lions.

Macdonald has built his reputation around creative defensive football, and Seattle clearly believes its coaching staff may be able to get more out of Arnold.

The Seahawks are making a low-cost bet on a former first-round talent still several years away from what should be his physical prime.

Under normal circumstances, that would be an easy gamble.

These are not normal circumstances.

Bottom Line

Terrion Arnold is back in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to sign the former Detroit Lions first-round pick to a one-year deal following a successful workout and several days of internal evaluation.

What happens next is considerably less clear.

Arnold is facing eight felony charges and has pleaded not guilty. His legal case is ongoing, and the NFL could still decide to place him on the Commissioner Exempt list.

Detroit chose to move on.

Seattle chose to give him another chance.

Now both the Seahawks and Arnold enter an uncertain situation in which what happens away from the football field could matter far more than anything he does on it.