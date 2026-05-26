NFL Writer Floats Surprising Trade Idea Involving Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions are entering the 2026 season with one of the deepest secondaries they have had in years, but one NFL writer believes that depth could eventually lead to a surprising trade conversation involving Terrion Arnold.

It is the kind of idea that immediately grabs attention.

And for many Lions fans, it will probably sound ridiculous at first.

Still, Pro Football & Sports Network writer Jacob Infante recently suggested Arnold as the one player Detroit could potentially trade before the season begins if the organization decides to capitalize on its crowded cornerback room.

Infante’s argument centers around production, depth, and potential value.

“After showing some encouraging flashes as a rookie, Terrion Arnold regressed in 2025,” Infante wrote. “Part of that came down to his playing in just eight games, but his PFSN CB Impact Score dropped from 76.2 to 72.4, and he has only one interception in 24 career games.”

Infante also pointed toward Detroit’s growing competition at cornerback with players like D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, and rookie Keith Abney II all competing for meaningful roles.

“If enough of those guys perform well enough, Arnold could net the Lions some good draft capital,” Infante added.

On the surface, there is at least some logic there.

But context matters.

The Numbers Do Not Tell the Entire Story

Arnold’s first two NFL seasons have admittedly been uneven.

During his rookie campaign, penalties became a recurring issue as he adjusted to NFL speed and physicality. Then in 2025, injuries interrupted his momentum just as he appeared to be settling into a more comfortable rhythm defensively.

Still, there were clear signs of growth.

After a rough opening week last season, Arnold quietly played some very strong football before injuries cut his year short. According to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports, Arnold allowed a passer rating of just 52.7 after Week 1 as his confidence and consistency improved.

That matters because cornerback development is rarely linear in the NFL.

Some of the league’s best corners struggled early before eventually becoming high level starters once technique, discipline, and confidence caught up to their physical talent.

The Lions Still Believe in Arnold’s Upside

Everything Detroit has done this offseason suggests the organization still believes Arnold can become a foundational player in the secondary.

The Lions are not lacking alternatives at cornerback, but that does not necessarily mean they are looking to move on from a former first round pick entering just his third NFL season.

In fact, the opposite may be true.

Detroit likely views competition as a way to accelerate Arnold’s development rather than replace him entirely. Going against talented receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams during practices should only continue sharpening his game.

If Arnold stays healthy and continues cleaning up the penalties, the Lions could suddenly have one of the more intriguing young cornerback groups in the NFC.

Trading Arnold Right Now Would Feel Premature

There is also a bigger organizational reality here.

General manager Brad Holmes has consistently preached patience with young players, especially premium draft investments. Detroit’s front office understands that development at cornerback can take time.

Moving Arnold now would essentially mean selling before fully learning what he can become.

That would feel extremely risky considering the flashes he has already shown.

Unless Detroit unexpectedly becomes overloaded with elite cornerback play this summer, it is difficult imagining the Lions seriously entertaining trade conversations involving Arnold before the season.

At least not yet.

Because if Arnold takes the next step in 2026, this conversation may disappear entirely.