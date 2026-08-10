Former Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Lands Tryout

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is drawing interest around the NFL.

According to Jordan Schultz, Arnold visited with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It marks his second known visit since becoming available, after previously meeting with the Houston Texans.

Schultz also reported that Arnold has interest from additional teams.

Arnold Looking for His Next Opportunity

Arnold was released by the Lions before training camp amid a serious legal situation, ending what had once been viewed as a promising future in Detroit.

Now, the former first-round pick is beginning to explore possible opportunities elsewhere.

Seattle is the latest team to take a closer look.

The Seahawks have historically placed a premium on athletic, physical defensive backs, so Arnold’s background and draft pedigree make him a logical player to evaluate if they believe he can help their secondary.

Multiple Teams Showing Interest

The fact that Arnold has already visited Houston and Seattle suggests there is still some league-wide interest in seeing whether he can restart his NFL career.

A visit does not guarantee a contract, but it does show teams are willing to gather more information and evaluate the possibility.

For Arnold, the next step is finding a team willing to give him another opportunity.

Bottom Line

Terrion Arnold’s post-Lions future is starting to take shape.

The former Detroit cornerback visited the Seahawks on Sunday after previously meeting with the Texans, and more teams are reportedly showing interest.

Whether Seattle becomes his next stop remains to be seen, but Arnold is clearly generating attention on the open market.