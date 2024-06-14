Terrion Arnold’s First Pitch Draws Mixed Reactions from Detroit Lions Teammates





Terrion Arnold’s first pitch at the Tigers game wasn’t a home run.

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold recently took the mound at Comerica Park to throw the ceremonial first pitch before a Detroit Tigers game against the Washington Nationals. However, his attempt fell short—literally. The ball bounced in the dirt before reaching home plate, drawing mixed reactions from his teammates.

Teammates’ Reactions to Terrion Arnold’s First Pitch

As Terrion Arnold stepped up to the mound, his teammates watched closely, filming the moment from behind. Unfortunately, his pitch didn’t quite impress. Some teammates were quick to share their reactions, with one even giving a thumbs down. Despite the less-than-perfect throw, Arnold remained in good spirits, enjoying the camaraderie and the unique experience.

Welcome to the D!@Lions rooks dropped by for a visit 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ECNwAO8AMe — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 13, 2024

Terrion Arnold throws out the first pitch at Comerica Park pic.twitter.com/VKguiB81Nd — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) June 13, 2024

Enjoying the Comerica Park Experience

Despite the rocky start on the mound, Arnold and his fellow rookies, including Sione Vaki, Giovanni Manu, and Ennis Rakestraw, relished their time at Comerica Park. They watched as the Tigers secured a 7-2 victory—their only win in the series against the Nationals. The event provided a memorable bonding moment for the new Lions, highlighting the lighter side of their transition to professional football.

Focus on the Season Ahead

Reflecting on the experience, Arnold expressed his excitement about making his NFL debut official and quickly shifted his focus to the season ahead. “I was just blessed to be able to make it official,” Arnold said, via the Detroit News. “Now we can go get that Super Bowl. That’s the only thing on my mind: Super Bowl or bust. Just like Alabama, National Championship or bust.”

Arnold’s enthusiasm and high aspirations underscore his commitment to bringing success to the Lions, mirroring the championship mindset he cultivated during his college career at Alabama.

Finalizing the Rookie Contracts

With Arnold’s rookie contract now finalized, he was the last of the Lions’ 2024 draft picks to sign. This milestone marks the official beginning of his journey with the team. As the Lions prepare for the upcoming season, Arnold’s focus and determination will be crucial in their pursuit of excellence and their ultimate goal: winning the Super Bowl.