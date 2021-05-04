Terry Bradshaw absolutely unloads on Aaron Rodgers for being ‘weak’ [Video]

Sharing is caring!

According to multiple reports, Aaron Rodgers does not appreciate how he is being treated by the Green Bay Packers and he wants out. In fact, some reports say that Rodgers has said he will never play for the Packers again.

One person who thinks Rodgers is just being “weak” is NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Terry Bradshaw.

Quotes via Yahoo! Sports:

Bradshaw recently joined the “Moose and Maggie” show on WFAN and he did not hold back at all when talking about Rodgers and his situation with the Packers.

“Him being that upset shows me how weak he is. Who the hell cares who you draft? He’s a three-time MVP in the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year at No. 1?”

“… And for him to be upset, my god, I don’t understand that. Pittsburgh drafted Mark Malone No. 1, Cliff Stoudt in the third or fourth round — I had them coming at me from all angles. I embraced it, because when we went to practice, I wasn’t worried about those guys. They didn’t scare me a bit. So I don’t understand why he’s so upset at Green Bay.”

“Are you kidding me? Really? Aaron, that’s where this is?

“Here’s what I would do: I wouldn’t budge. Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire. You are [37]. Go ahead and retire. See you later. I’m really strong about stuff like that. It just makes him look weak. How dare you draft somebody?

… Obviously he doesn’t need the money. Probably he should just retire and go do ‘Jeopardy.’… Either he gives in, or Green Bay don’t give in. Move on.”

“I flat would call him on it,” Bradshaw said. “I have never hem-hawed about something so much in my life. … He has really put them in a pickle. Green Bay is really in a pickle, and if he retires then that takes care of that.”

‘It makes him look weak’ – Terry Bradshaw on Aaron Rodgers displeasure with the Packers Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/vT52pRnpT8 — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) May 3, 2021

Nation, do you agree with Bradshaw? Are you on Team Rodgers or Team Packers?