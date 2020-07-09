41.2 F
Terry Foster discusses why he is banned from 97.1 The Ticket

By Arnold Powell

For 13 years, Terry Foster co-hosted the Valenti & Foster show on 97.1 The Ticket with Mike Valenti. Eventually, Foster left The Ticket and he has not been back on the channel since, either as a co-host, guest, or caller.

Foster was recently asked by one of his followers on Twitter why he has not been welcomed back at 97.1.

Foster replied by explaining that he took a buyout, meaning that he can never work there again. But as far as coming back as a guest or a caller, he does not know why he is banned.

Nation, why do you believe Foster is banned from the channel, even as a guest or caller? Could Valenti, have a part in this?

Arnold Powell

