Terry Foster says he is ‘excited’ about newest addition to 97.1 The Ticket

For years on 97.1 The Ticket, “The Valenti and Foster” program dominated the airwaves. He decided to retire in 2017 after he suffered a mild stroke, and his former co-host Mike Valenti has been riding solo since then.

It was announced earlier today that on-air veteran Rico Beard would be joining Valenti starting August 3 as his new co-host.

For Foster, he was excited to see the hiring of Beard, who he called “funny” and “opinionated”:

Rico Beard is like that old uncle who remains silent while you hang yourself with your words. Then he pops you in the snout and you realize why you were wrong.

— Terry Foster (@TerryFoster971) July 16, 2020