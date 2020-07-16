41.2 F
Terry Foster says he is ‘excited’ about newest addition to 97.1 The Ticket

General Topic
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

For years on 97.1 The Ticket, “The Valenti and Foster” program dominated the airwaves. He decided to retire in 2017 after he suffered a mild stroke, and his former co-host Mike Valenti has been riding solo since then.

It was announced earlier today that on-air veteran Rico Beard would be joining Valenti starting August 3 as his new co-host.

For Foster, he was excited to see the hiring of Beard, who he called “funny” and “opinionated”:

He also swiftly reacted to a Twitter user who sounded less than thrilled with the news:

