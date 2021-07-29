Terry Francona to step down from managing Cleveland

by

The Cleveland Indians are on the verge of a rebranding, and now they’re got a new interim manager.

According to reports, Terry Francona intends to step down from his role as manager. DeMarlo Hale will step in for him.

Per ESPN:

The 62-year-old Francona has been wearing a boot on his right foot all season after undergoing toe surgery for a staph infection in February. He’s also dealing with a hip problem, which will require surgery.

This is the second year in a row Francona, a two-time World Series champion manager with the Boston Red Sox, has been sidelined due to his health. He managed just 14 games in 2020 due to a serious gastrointestinal issue that landed him in the Cleveland Clinic.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.