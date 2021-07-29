Terry Francona to step down from managing Cleveland

The Cleveland Indians are on the verge of a rebranding, and now they’re got a new interim manager.

According to reports, Terry Francona intends to step down from his role as manager. DeMarlo Hale will step in for him.

Terry Francona will step away from managerial duties for the remainder of the 2021 season to focus on his health and recovery. DeMarlo Hale will assume managerial duties for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/wDO9xRVuya — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 29, 2021

Per ESPN:

The 62-year-old Francona has been wearing a boot on his right foot all season after undergoing toe surgery for a staph infection in February. He’s also dealing with a hip problem, which will require surgery.

This is the second year in a row Francona, a two-time World Series champion manager with the Boston Red Sox, has been sidelined due to his health. He managed just 14 games in 2020 due to a serious gastrointestinal issue that landed him in the Cleveland Clinic.