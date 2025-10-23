fb
Miami Heat G Terry Rozier Arrested

In a stunning development, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier has reportedly been arrested as part of an ongoing federal sports betting probe. The news was first broken Thursday morning by ESPN’s Shams Charania, confirming months of speculation that the veteran guard was being investigated.

According to reports, the Eastern District of New York and FBI Director Kash Patel will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. ET to announce arrests stemming from the case.

The situation marks a major twist in the NBA landscape, especially given Rozier’s reputation as a fiery competitor nicknamed “Scary Terry.” The 31-year-old guard, who averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game across his 10-year career, is currently under contract with the Miami Heat and set to earn $24.9 million guaranteed for the 2025–26 season.

While no official details of the charges have been released yet, the league and the team are expected to issue statements following the federal press conference.

Rozier, drafted 16th overall by the Boston Celtics in 2015, has played for the Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and Heat, earning a reputation as one of the league’s most explosive scoring guards.

The Bottom Line

This story is still developing, and all eyes will be on the 10 a.m. press conference for confirmation of the details. If the reports hold true, this could send shockwaves across the NBA and reignite conversations about gambling within professional sports.

