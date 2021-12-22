Texas A&M will not play in Gator Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Ugh!

According to a report from Ross Dellenger, Texas A&M is unable to play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest because they don’t have enough available players.

Dellenger added that the Gator Bowl is searching for a replacement bowl team, sources say, but the only way that’s possible is if another bowl is impacted.

Stay Tuned.

Because of a COVID outbreak, Texas A&M is unable to play in the Gator Bowl, sources tell @SINow. Aggies don’t have enough available players. Gator is searching for a replacement bowl team, sources say, but the only way that's possible is if another bowl is impacted. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 22, 2021