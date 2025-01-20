Thank You, Ben Johnson: A Letter from Detroit Lions Fans

On behalf of all Detroit Lions fans, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you for everything you’ve done for this team over the past few years. You’ve played a monumental role in making the Lions offense not only productive, but truly exciting to watch again. Your creativity and innovation kept us on the edge of our seats every Sunday, and your leadership helped transform the Lions into one of the most fun, dynamic offenses in the NFL.

We know that returning to the Lions after being courted for head-coaching jobs in 2023 wasn’t an easy choice, but we are incredibly grateful that you chose to come back and give us one more shot at glory. Though we came up short in the 2024 playoffs, the impact you had on this team and its growth cannot be overstated.

While we will be rooting against you now that you’re the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, please know that we’ll always appreciate the fun and excitement you brought to Detroit. You turned what was once a stagnant offense into one that kept fans buzzing, and for that, we will forever be thankful.

Good luck in your new role, Ben. We’ll always remember the fun and thrills you gave us. We’ll be watching, but don’t expect us to cheer for you in Chicago!

With gratitude,

Detroit Lions Fans