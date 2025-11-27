10 Reasons to be Thankful for the 2025 Detroit Lions

Thanksgiving is here, Detroit! The turkey is roasting, the pies are cooling, and the Detroit Lions are gearing up for another nationally televised showdown. And honestly? There’s plenty to be thankful for in 2025.

So before kickoff, pass the mashed potatoes and let’s talk about 10 reasons every Lions fan should feel grateful this Thanksgiving.

1. Dan Campbell — The Heartbeat of Detroit

This one’s easy. Dan Campbell has built a culture that’s tough, authentic, and unlike anything the franchise has seen in decades. Players love him. Fans love him. And the Lions play with an edge that reflects him every single week.

He is the culture.

2. Brad Holmes — The Roster Architect

Holmes continues to draft, sign, and develop at an elite level. From Jahmyr Gibbs to Brian Branch, to hitting home runs late in drafts, he’s built a sustainable winner, and Lions fans aren’t used to saying that out loud.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs — The Human Video Game

Speed, burst, vision, and highlight plays every week. Gibbs has become one of the most explosive players in the entire league, and he’s only getting better.

Anytime he touches the ball, something crazy might happen. Be thankful.

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown — The Sun God Shines Every Sunday

Nine catches, 149 yards… on a bad day.

There’s being good, there’s being great, and then there’s being Amon-Ra St. Brown: the engine, the heartbeat, and the ultimate example of outworking everybody.

No one does energy like Detroit. Ford Field doesn’t just get loud, it shakes. Opponents talk about it. Broadcasters rave about it. NFL players say it’s one of the toughest places to play.

And on Thanksgiving? It becomes a madhouse.

6. Aidan Hutchinson’s Clutch Gene

Whether it’s a game-ending sack, a late-game pressure, or a momentum-swinging stop, Hutchinson saves his biggest moments for the biggest plays.

He’s a superstar. Full stop.

7. Jared Goff’s Leadership

You don’t go to an NFC Championship Game, stack wins, and run one of the league’s best offenses without a quarterback who knows exactly what he’s doing.

Goff is steady. Confident. Unbothered. And extremely underrated nationally.

8. Frank Ragnow is BACK!

Not too long ago, we suggested that Frank Ragnow could soon come out of retirement to save the 2025 Detroit Lions. A day later, Dan Campbell said that “the ship has sailed” on that thought. Well, Ragnow turned the damn ship around, and it won’t be long before No. 77 takes the field once again!

9. Ford Field Is a Fortress Again

Gone are the days of empty seats and quiet crowds. The Lions are selling out everything, home games, merch drops, season-ticket lists, you name it.

Detroit football is alive again.

10. The Lions Are Legitimate Contenders

This isn’t a fluke.

This isn’t a cute story.

This isn’t “maybe someday.”

The 2025 Detroit Lions are built to win now, and win big. They have the players, the front office, the coaching staff, and the culture. That’s something to be thankful for every single day, not just Thanksgiving.

The Bottom Line

For decades, Detroit fans hoped for a season like this. Now? It’s normal. Expected. The standard.

So before kickoff today, take a moment and appreciate how far things have come, and how bright the future still looks.

Happy Thanksgiving, Detroit.

Go Lions.