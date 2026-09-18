Tigers Prospect’s Three-Run Homer Sends Erie to Final

Detroit Tigers prospect Thayron Liranzo was not in the lineup for Game 1 of the Eastern League playoffs against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Entering Game 2 on Thursday night, the Erie SeaWolves had a 1-0 series lead.

Liranzo was batting third in the lineup for the SeaWolves as the designated hitter. With Erie trailing 3-0 in the top of the sixth inning in Game 2, Liranzo hit a three-run home run to tie the game at three.

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A look back at Liranzo's straight shot to the moon!🌕🚀 https://t.co/IH0nnPbIbc pic.twitter.com/iowvRkdVrW — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) September 18, 2026

Erie scored a total of four runs in the sixth inning. Chris Meyers came home on a passed ball later in the frame to put the SeaWolves in front, and Zyhir Hope added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Erie won by a final score of 5-3 over the Flying Squirrels, and Liranzo’s three-run homer is what sparked the rally.

Erie SeaWolves Advance to Championship Series for Fifth Straight Season

With Erie sweeping the series against Richmond, the SeaWolves advance to the Eastern League Championship Series for the fifth straight season. In that span they have won two championships and have lost two.

They will be facing the Reading Fightin Phils, who swept their series against the Hartford Yard Goats. Reading is in the Eastern League Championship Series for the first time since 2015, when it lost to the Bowie Baysox. The Fightin Phils have not won an Eastern League title outright since 1995, when they beat the New Haven Ravens. Reading was named a co-champion in 2001, after the playoffs were cancelled following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Thayron Liranzo and the SeaWolves Open the Final Sunday

If Erie is going to win its third title in five seasons, it will have to be done on the road. The first game of the championship series will begin on Sunday, Sept. 20 at UPMC Park, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET. The other two games of the series will be at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Those games will be on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and Wednesday, Sept. 23 if necessary. First pitch for both of those games will be at 6:45 p.m. ET.