According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 2020-21 NBA MVP is Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

During the 2020-21 season, Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the 2020-21 NBA MVP award, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 8, 2021