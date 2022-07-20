If you have been following along with us today, there have been a couple of articles that have emerged throwing some shade at Detroit Lions running back, D’Andre Swift.

Swift is heading into his third season with the Lions and the hope is that he can remain healthy and be a real difference maker during the 2022 season.

During the offseason, Swift worked extremely hard to bulk up with the goal of becoming more durable and a more effective runner in between the tackles.

The Athletic predicts Detroit Lions MVP for 2022

One person who seems to believe that D’Andre Swift will have a solid 2022 season is Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic.

In fact, Baumgardner has predicted that Swift will be the Lions Most Valuable Player during the upcoming season.

From The Athletic:

D’Andre Swift. The Lions will gain national attention in training camp with the arrival of “Hard Knocks” — and that could be a springboard for the rest of the country to find out about Detroit’s best playmaker. It’d be foolish to suggest Swift’s talent is an unknown commodity in the league, but inconsistency (and durability) has plagued him a bit. Swift paired 617 rushing yards and five touchdowns with 62 catches for 452 yards and two more scores last year. After Swift’s up-and-down rookie season sprinkled with injuries, Detroit brought in Jamaal Williams ahead of 2021 and did a nice job of managing Swift’s workload early. He still wore down, though, playing in parts of 12 games — with just 16 combined snaps in his final three outings. Swift arrived for OTAs in the best shape of his life and is clearly looking to prove a point/make a case for a contract. If this offensive line stays healthy, Swift could do both those things in 2022. — Nick Baumgardner

Nation, who do you think will be the Detroit Lions MVP in 2022? Do you think D’Andre Swift will get the nod?

