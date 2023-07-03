Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Red Wings Notes

The Athletic projects 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings line combinations

By W.G. Brady
0
0

With the first wave of free agency now behind us, we now can start thinking about what the Detroit Red Wings roster will look like in the upcoming 2023-24 season. The burning question remains: how will all these new pieces mesh together and what will they ultimately amount to? Earlier today, we released our projected line combinations for the upcoming season, and now Max Bultman of The Athletic has done the same.

Detroit Red Wings Wild Card Rangers Steven Kampfer Marco Kasper Dan Watson Matt Dumba 2023 NHL Draft James Reimer Brogan Rafferty Detroit Red Wings Line combinations

The Athletic projects 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings line combinations

Here is what Bultman believes the Red Wings' line combinations will look like when October rolls around. We will start with the forwards.

Forwards

Detroit Red Wings line combinations

Defensemen

Here is what Bultman projects the defensive pairings to be to start off the season:

Detroit Red Wings line combinations

Goaltenders

On to the goaltenders:

Detroit Red Wings line combinations

Time Will Tell What Detroit Red Wings Line Combinations will be

Though there is still plenty of time remaining before the start of the 2023-24 NHL regular season, when you look at Bultman's projections, they are solid from top to bottom. That being said, Bultman has some different pairings than we have, so it will be fun to look back and see who was most accurate!

Previous article
Top recruit Justin Scott blindsides Michigan Football

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

U of MW.G. Brady -

Top recruit Justin Scott blindsides Michigan Football

This loss is twice as bad for Michigan Football when you consider where Justin Scott landed.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.