The Athletic reports Michigan is discussing ‘incentive-based’ deal with Jim Harbaugh

Where will Jim Harbaugh coach in 2022?

That is the big question and only Harbaugh seems to know the answer.

On Wednesday, Nick Baumgardner and Austin Meek co-authored a piece in The Athletic in which they discuss Harbaugh’s current situation and they mentioned that Michigan has discussed an “incentive-based” contract with Harbaugh that could earn him eight figures if he wins a National Championship.

From The Athletic:

Michigan, per sources, has had productive conversations with Harbaugh, who does have parties negotiating on his behalf with Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, about another new deal. Those contract talks have included Michigan discussing an incentive-based deal that — if Harbaugh has a similar year to the one he just finished — would get his future annual salary higher than the $8 million number he originally had. If he wins a national title, those incentives could hike his annual take to eight figures.

They’ve talked about more money for staff pay. More about Name, Image and Likeness. Yet, per sources, there are still some in high-ranking university positions who wonder if the head coach is torn between staying at Michigan or perhaps returning to the NFL. This shouldn’t be confused with the notion that Harbaugh is weighing an active NFL offer. Instead, the question — at least for his bosses at Michigan — is what he’ll do if/when one shows up during a coaching carousel cycle that is hardly over.

As Baumgardner and Meek add at the end of their column, Michigan seems to want Harbaugh to stick around and it is all up to him whether he feels the same way.