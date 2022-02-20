The Athletic writer posts long article saying Michigan should fire Juwan Howard

On Sunday afternoon, Michigan not only lost their game against Wisconsin but they may also lose head coach Juwan Howard for a period of time after he lost his cool during the post-game handshake line.

In case you missed it, Howard seemed to say something to Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard as he tried to walk past him without shaking hands but Gard stopped him and the two exchanged words.

This is when a Wisconsin assistant coach put his hands on multiple Wolverines players in front of Howard and Howard retaliated by going after him with was some are calling a punch, slap, or grab. (If you are being honest with yourself, it was not a punch and it almost looks like Howard was trying to grab him.)

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Now, the question is, for how long will Howard be suspended?

Well, according to Brian Hamilton, who is a writer for The Athletic, Howard should be fired.

Following the altercation, Hamilton posted a long article bashing Howard and saying that “when Juwan Howard wants to grow up, then maybe Michigan considers letting him back in the building.”

Here is some of what Hamilton wrote:

From The Athletic:

Juwan Howard probably won’t be fired for what he did Sunday. Because he’s Juwan Howard, and because of what Juwan Howard’s name means to Michigan athletics in general, and because bureaucrats who run athletic departments and universities don’t like to make really hard decisions. Especially not in the cases of very popular head coaches whose programs win and bring millions of dollars into the mix. We usually get a lot of creative deflection and excuse-making in these scenarios. Maybe a cynical play to the emotions of the fan base. Semantics and lawyering, but not a severance package.

But Juwan Howard absolutely should be fired for what he did and said Sunday, if only because he doesn’t seem to grasp that the head men’s basketball coach at Michigan shouldn’t act like a child. Emotions run high in February, everywhere. Things are said and done, and competitive people get really mad about them, just about every game. But Michigan’s coach is the one who throws a tantrum after someone grabs his arm and says mean words. Who takes two steps back before reengaging an escalating situation by taking a swing at an opposing coach’s face, who instigates a brawl, who has to be restrained by a police officer and subsequently has the gall to brush off embarrassing himself, his program and his employer by claiming self-defense.

When Juwan Howard wants to grow up, then maybe Michigan considers letting him back in the building.

In my opinion, there is no chance in hell that Howard is fired and I don’t believe his suspension should be any longer than the Wisconsin assistant who put his hands on at least two college athletes from Michigan.

Nation, do you agree with Hamilton? Should Juwan Howard be fired? How long should be suspended?