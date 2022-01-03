The Athletic writer predicts who Detroit Red Wings will trade before deadline

Happy New Year!

With 2021 in the books, The Athletic writer Max Bultman just put out an article in which he makes his Detroit Red Wings predictions for 2022.

In his article, Bultman predicts the Red Wings will trade D Nick Leddy.

The trade deadline is still nearly three months away, but already, it’s becoming clear who the Red Wings’ No. 1 trade chip will be. Leddy has given the Red Wings some much-needed mobility from the back end, but his actual on-ice results have been mixed, making him easy enough for Detroit to part with when teams inevitably start looking for playoff reinforcements.

Bultman believes the Red Wings could get a second-round pick in return if they also eat some of Leddy’s contract.

Nation, do you think Leddy gets traded before the deadline?