The Athletic writer says Raiders had zero interest in giving Jim Harbaugh the contract he wanted

After what was a crazy month of rumors, Jim Harbaugh did not return to the NFL as many expected he would and he is still the head coach of the University of Michigan football team. (Great news for the Wolverines).

One of the first teams rumored to have serious interest in Harbaugh was the Las Vegas Raiders, who ended up hiring Josh McDaniels to be their next head coach.

Well, according to a report from The Athletic, the Raiders had zero interest in bringing in Harbaugh, as their head coach.

From Vic Tafur of The Athletic:

Let me pick up my bullhorn again: No! Whether it was the $9 million a year that he wanted or Davis’ desire for a tandem, the Harbaugh noise all came from Michigan and his agent’s reporter buddies.

Another day, another Jim Harbaugh rumor!