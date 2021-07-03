The Athletic writer suggests familiar face as free agent RB option for Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

As training camp gets closer and closer for the Detroit Lions, you can bet that GM Brad Holmes and his staff are looking very closely at available free agents who could potentially help the team in 2021.

Here are four free-agent RBs the Detroit Lions should consider signing prior to the start of the 2021 season, via The Athletic.

Todd Gurley: He hasn’t signed anywhere yet, and there doesn’t need to be any real rush on his behalf with teams all breaking until training camp. The Lions’ coaches were effusive in their praise for Gurley and what he could add to the room, but he might want a larger role than he’d find here.

Adrian Peterson: Could a reunion be in the cards? The 2020 Lions offense was way too predictable when Peterson was on the field, but this new staff absolutely would appreciate his approach to the game.

LeSean McCoy: Anything left in the tank here? McCoy produced one of his best NFL seasons (1,607 yards rushing; 2,146 yards from scrimmage) with Lions assistant head coach Duce Staley as his positional coach in 2013.

Rakeem Boyd: The Lions released the UDFA a couple of weeks back with an injury settlement — he missed most of the on-field offseason program with an undisclosed injury. But he’s a well-built, 213-pound back with some giddy-up.

