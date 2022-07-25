Rookies have already reported to Detroit Lions training camp and the veterans will join them on Tuesday as the team begins their preparations for the 2022 season.

The Lions struggled in their first season with Dan Campbell as their head coach as they finished the 2021 season with a 3-13-1 record, which earned them the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Though their record was awful, those who watched the Lions closely this past season realize how hard the team played and how competitive they were in most of their games.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video These Lions Players NEED to have a Strong Training Camp

The Athletic writers predict record for 2022 Detroit Lions

With the 2022 regular season quickly approaching, the beat writers are going to be giving their latest record predictions for the 2022 Detroit Lions and we will try to pass along as many of those as we can.

The latest predictions from Colton Pouncy and Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic.

Here is what Pouncy and Baumbardner have to say about the 2022 Detroit Lions, along with their predictions. As you can see, both believe the Lions will improve from last season but neither think a .500 record or better is in the cards.

From The Athletic:

Hope springs eternal in July, but it does feel like the Lions are trending in the right direction. The roster has improved, young talent continues to be added, and the coaching staff seems to have the locker room’s attention. Just how far that takes the Lions remains to be seen. There are still holes to fill and questions to answer.

That said, doubling last year’s win total would be a positive step. On paper, considering the schedule, it doesn’t seem like much of a stretch.

Colton Pouncy’s season prediction: 7-10.

There were real stretches (long ones) last season when we weren’t sure if the Lions would win a game. That’s not a thing anymore. The Lions were more competitive by the end of last season, they’ve improved since then, and it’s realistic to expect more wins than the three Detroit wound up with in 2021.

A lot more? No, probably not. The Lions are better, but don’t mistake that for being good — not yet anyway. A scan through the general health of every organization in the league shows you the Lions are now, at least, in a better spot than a handful of them. At this time last year, they weren’t better positioned than anyone and didn’t become so until the Jaguars found out the truth about Urban Meyer.

It’s more than fair for Lions supporters to expect a better record this season. But the goal of this project is still at least a year away, and a few brakes may need pumping.

Nick Baumgardner’s season prediction: 6-11.

Nation, how many games do you think the Detroit Lions will win during the 2022 season?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

