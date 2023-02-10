Merch
spurs at pistons preview

The Battle of Depleted Rosters: San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The depleted rosters of the Spurs and Pistons clash at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

By Jeff Bilbrey

Inside the Article:

The Spurs face off against the Detroit Pistons, following roster changes during the trade deadline, in a quest to end their losing streak.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons

Pistons vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, February 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Stadium: Little Caesars Arena
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass | Bally Sports Detroit

Why it matters

  • The Spurs lost key veterans during the trade deadline but gained new assets.
  • The Pistons have lost ten consecutive games, making this a crucial match.
  • The Pistons are better placed in the lottery probability for the summer 2023 prize, Victor Wembanyama.

Spurs vs Detroit Pistons By the Numbers

  • The Spurs have a better win-loss record than the Pistons.
  • 5 Spurs players are listed as questionable on the February 10 injury report, including Keldon Johnson with left ankle soreness, and Devin Vassell, who is out indefinitely.
  • In the January 6 matchup, Tre Jones scored 25 points for the Spurs, while Bojan Bogdanovic posted 21 points for the Pistons.
The Bottom Line

This game is crucial for both teams, with the depleted rosters of the Spurs and Pistons clashing at Little Caesars Arena. Despite the Spurs having a better win-loss record, the Pistons' better lottery probability and the questionable status of key Spurs players make this a close match to watch.

Remaining Games on the Detroit Pistons Schedule

Stream all games: FuboTV Free

DATEOPPTIME / TVVENUE
Feb 12, 2023at Toronto3:00 pmScotiabank Arena
Feb 15, 2023at Boston7:30 pmTD Garden
Feb 23, 2023at Orlando7:00 pmAmway Center
Feb 25, 2023Toronto12:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Feb 27, 2023at Charlotte7:00 pmSpectrum Center
Mar 1, 2023Chicago7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 4, 2023at Cleveland7:30 pmRocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Mar 7, 2023Portland7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 9, 2023Charlotte7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 11, 2023Indiana7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 13, 2023Indiana7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 14, 2023at Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena
Mar 16, 2023Denver7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 19, 2023Miami6:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 21, 2023at Atlanta7:30 pmState Farm Arena
Mar 24, 2023at Toronto7:30 pmScotiabank Arena
Mar 27, 2023Milwaukee7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 29, 2023at Oklahoma City8:00 pmPaycom Center
Mar 31, 2023at Houston8:00 pmToyota Center
Apr 2, 2023at Orlando6:00 pmAmway Center
Apr 4, 2023Miami7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Apr 5, 2023Brooklyn7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Apr 7, 2023at Indiana7:00 pmGainbridge Fieldhouse
Apr 9, 2023at Chicago1:00 pmUnited Center
Aidan Hutchinson says rookie season was ‘just a little appetizer’
How Detroit Lions can land Jalen Carter in 2023 NFL Draft

