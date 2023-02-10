Inside the Article:
The Spurs face off against the Detroit Pistons, following roster changes during the trade deadline, in a quest to end their losing streak.
Pistons vs. Spurs Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Stadium: Little Caesars Arena
- TV Channel: NBA League Pass | Bally Sports Detroit
Why it matters
- The Spurs lost key veterans during the trade deadline but gained new assets.
- The Pistons have lost ten consecutive games, making this a crucial match.
- The Pistons are better placed in the lottery probability for the summer 2023 prize, Victor Wembanyama.
Spurs vs Detroit Pistons By the Numbers
- The Spurs have a better win-loss record than the Pistons.
- 5 Spurs players are listed as questionable on the February 10 injury report, including Keldon Johnson with left ankle soreness, and Devin Vassell, who is out indefinitely.
- In the January 6 matchup, Tre Jones scored 25 points for the Spurs, while Bojan Bogdanovic posted 21 points for the Pistons.
The Bottom Line
This game is crucial for both teams, with the depleted rosters of the Spurs and Pistons clashing at Little Caesars Arena. Despite the Spurs having a better win-loss record, the Pistons' better lottery probability and the questionable status of key Spurs players make this a close match to watch.
Remaining Games on the Detroit Pistons Schedule
