As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, we take a look at the best Detroit Lions draft pick of all time. Despite the Lions' struggles over the years, they have had some incredible players, including Calvin Johnson, Joe Schmidt, and Barry Sanders. However, when it comes to the greatest Lions draft pick of all time, Sanders is a clear choice.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions have had some great players, including Calvin Johnson, Joe Schmidt, and Barry Sanders.

Despite the team's lack of success, Sanders is the clear choice for the best Lions draft pick of all time.

Sanders played 10 years for the Lions and never rushed for less than 1,115 yards.

He was a Pro Bowler every year of his career and a first-team All-Pro six times.

Sanders earned co-MVP honors in 1997, rushing for 2,053 yards.

He retired at the age of 30, leaving the possibility of rushing for 20,000 career yards unfulfilled.

Former Detroit Lions RB Barry Sanders is the GOAT

Drafted in the first round out of Oklahoma State, Sanders played 10 years for the Lions. During that time, he had below-average quarterbacks, yet, he never rushed for less than 1,115 yards and was a Pro Bowler every year of his career, while also being named a first-team All-Pro six times. Sanders also earned co-MVP honors in 1997, rushing for 2,053 yards. Had he not retired at the age of 30, Sanders might have rushed for 20,000 career yards.

Barry Sanders by the Numbers

Rushing yards: 15,269

Rushing touchdowns: 99

Yards per carry: 5.0

Receiving yards: 2,921

Receiving touchdowns: 10

Total touchdowns: 109

Pro Bowls: 10

First-team All-Pro: 6 times

Co-MVP: 1997

- Advertisement -

These stats highlight just how dominant Barry Sanders was during his career with the Lions. His rushing yards and touchdowns are among the highest in NFL history, and his yards per carry average is impressive. Sanders was also a threat in the passing game, racking up nearly 3,000 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. His 10 Pro Bowl selections and six first-team All-Pro honors demonstrate the widespread recognition of his greatness. Winning co-MVP honors in 1997 was a testament to his incredible talent and impact on the game.

Bottom Line: Celebrating a Legendary Career

Sanders' career with the Detroit Lions was truly legendary. Despite playing for a team that struggled to win games, Sanders stood out as one of the greatest running backs of all time. He consistently put up impressive numbers and earned numerous accolades, including being named a first-team All-Pro six times. His impact on the Lions organization is immeasurable, and he remains a beloved figure among Lions fans to this day. Recognizing Sanders as the greatest Lions draft pick of all time is a fitting tribute to his outstanding career.