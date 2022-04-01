The Black Lions Jersey: They’re tainted!

A.J. Reilly: I am glad that we were talking about football because for Detroit fans, there is a rumor that the Detroit Lions may be changing their uniform in some way.

This year they haven’t really disclosed details. There is an article about it on DetroitSportsNation.com. So go and check it out there. Yeah. A lot of fans doing are clamoring for one uniform to come back. And it is the black Jersey that the Detroit lions sported back in the day that as you so kindly reminded me off-air is associated with not so good.

Dylan Bair: It would be very in this team’s M.O to not create something fresh and new and creative in full of effort. And instead, they want to harken back to the time that is the worst in the franchise’s history. Let’s go ahead and resurrect what every, like the image that come to my mind are Shawn Rogers and Charles Rogers and Mike Williams. And all those terrible teams and it isn’t even that the Jersey itself is offensive or anything. It’s just tainted. You can’t go back to it. It’s just wrong. It’s bad. But again, that’s exactly what the lines would do, right? That’s exactly the type of thing that an organization of this level would want to do.

