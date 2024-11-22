fb
Friday, November 22, 2024
HomeNFLThe Dallas Cowboys Website Has Been Hacked!
NFL

The Dallas Cowboys Website Has Been Hacked!

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
10

Leave it to the Dallas Cowboys to get the internet buzzing for all the wrong reasons. On a Friday afternoon, fans and media members alike were left scratching their heads when Daniel Jones, the newly released New York Giants quarterback, appeared on the official Cowboys roster. Yes, you read that right—Daniel Jones, who had just been cut by the Giants, was briefly listed as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys

The timing was perfect. Just hours after the Giants made the shocking decision to part ways with Jones, he somehow found his way onto the Cowboys’ official website. The news sent fans into a frenzy, with many wondering if Jones was about to join the Cowboys as a replacement for Dak Prescott. Social media erupted, with X users making jokes and memes about the possibility of Jones being the answer to Dallas’s quarterback woes. Some were seriously considering if Jones could be the next Cowboys savior—because why wouldn’t they be?

https://twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/status/1860022330136961268

Of course, it didn’t take long for the Cowboys to realize that their website had been hacked. The profile was swiftly removed, but not before screenshots of the “Daniel Jones, Cowboys QB” page went viral. Fans and media outlets, already quick to make fun of the Cowboys for their playoff failures, couldn’t resist piling on. The idea of Jones, a player most considered to be on the outs with his former team, suddenly being added to Dallas’s roster was the perfect setup for a comedic disaster.

While the Cowboys' PR team works overtime to clean up the mess, this latest chapter just proves that the internet will always find a way to turn even the most serious moments into a source of amusement. So, while Daniel Jones might not be joining the Cowboys anytime soon, he’s certainly left his mark on Dallas’s website, and the memes will live on long after the page has been deleted.

Previous article
Will Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Play Against the Colts?
Next article
Detroit Lions ‘Hopeful’ To Get Pro Bowler Back Before Conclusion Of Season
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Gordon on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Jeffrey Newton on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs
William on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Mikeb on Ben Johnson Predicted To Leave Lions, Join Forces With One Of NFL’s Top QBs
Larry on 2 Detroit Lions Included On Top NFL Free Agents for 2025 List
Duane on Latest Benching Further Proves Why Brad Holmes Is A Genius
Tom Newland on Latest Benching Further Proves Why Brad Holmes Is A Genius
Chad on NFL Insider Confirms Expectations for Za’Darius Smith with Detroit Lions

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions