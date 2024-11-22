The Dallas Cowboys Website Has Been Hacked!

Leave it to the Dallas Cowboys to get the internet buzzing for all the wrong reasons. On a Friday afternoon, fans and media members alike were left scratching their heads when Daniel Jones, the newly released New York Giants quarterback, appeared on the official Cowboys roster. Yes, you read that right—Daniel Jones, who had just been cut by the Giants, was briefly listed as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

The timing was perfect. Just hours after the Giants made the shocking decision to part ways with Jones, he somehow found his way onto the Cowboys’ official website. The news sent fans into a frenzy, with many wondering if Jones was about to join the Cowboys as a replacement for Dak Prescott. Social media erupted, with X users making jokes and memes about the possibility of Jones being the answer to Dallas’s quarterback woes. Some were seriously considering if Jones could be the next Cowboys savior—because why wouldn’t they be?

https://twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/status/1860022330136961268

Of course, it didn’t take long for the Cowboys to realize that their website had been hacked. The profile was swiftly removed, but not before screenshots of the “Daniel Jones, Cowboys QB” page went viral. Fans and media outlets, already quick to make fun of the Cowboys for their playoff failures, couldn’t resist piling on. The idea of Jones, a player most considered to be on the outs with his former team, suddenly being added to Dallas’s roster was the perfect setup for a comedic disaster.

While the Cowboys' PR team works overtime to clean up the mess, this latest chapter just proves that the internet will always find a way to turn even the most serious moments into a source of amusement. So, while Daniel Jones might not be joining the Cowboys anytime soon, he’s certainly left his mark on Dallas’s website, and the memes will live on long after the page has been deleted.