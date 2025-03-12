The Detroit Lions Best Remaining Free Agent DT Option Is A Familiar Face

What is the max you would offer him per season?

Heading into free agency, just about everybody agreed that the Detroit Lions needed to add some talent to their defensive line, both when it comes to defensive tackle and EDGE. We are now on Day 3 of the free agency period, and so far, the only player the Lions have signed on the defensive line is NT Roy Lopez, who is a depth player. That said, there are still some solid options available, and the best one remaining is a familiar face.

Levi Onwuzurike Detroit Lions Detroit Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike

Levi Onwuzurike is the Top Remaining Option

When looking at the free-agent options remaining at the defensive tackle position, the one name that stands out as the best is Levi Onwuzurike. Though he only recorded 1.5 sacks this past season in 16 games, he did have 13 quarterback hits, while posting an impressive pressure rate of 11.6%. At 27 years old, it seems like Levi’s best days are still ahead of him, especially if he can stay healthy.

Why it Matters

Levi Onwuzurike, who has spent his entire career in Detroit, was one of the biggest wild cards heading into free agency as some thought he would land a contract that would pay him around $14 million per season, while others believed he would get around $8 million. My opinion is that the Lions should offer Onwuzurike $10 million per season, which they may have already done, with the hopes that he stays in the Motor City.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

