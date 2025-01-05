The Detroit Lions BEST Worst-Case Scenario For NFL Playoffs

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their historic Sunday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the stakes are as high as they’ve ever been. Both teams sit at 14-2, with the winner not only clinching the NFC North title for the second consecutive year but also securing the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC. A victory would provide the Lions with a much-needed bye week before playoff action begins.

But what if the unthinkable happens, and the Lions lose to the Vikings? While it's a scenario the team—and fans—don’t want to consider, it's important to look at what the BEST worst-case scenario would be for Detroit.

Best Worst-Case Scenario For Detroit Lions

If the Lions lose to the Vikings, they would fall to the No. 5 seed in the NFC, forcing them to open their playoff run on the road in the Wild Card round. The best worst-case scenario for the Lions would be facing the Atlanta Falcons. Here’s how that scenario would play out:

The Atlanta Falcons win the NFC South. This would happen if the Falcons defeat the Carolina Panthers AND the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose the the New Orleans Saints. This would be due to their head-to-head tiebreaker over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Why is this the ideal worst-case scenario? The Falcons are currently starting rookie quarterback Michael Penix, who has limited experience and ZERO playoff experience. As it stands, this scenario remains very much in play: the Falcons, at the time of this article being published, lead the Panthers 24-17 at halftime, and the Buccaneers are unexpectedly losing to the Saints, 16-6 at halftime.

Bottom Line For Detroit Lions

In this situation, the Lions would be facing a relatively manageable opponent in the Falcons, which would give them a chance to move past the Wild Card round and still make a strong playoff run. Of course, this remains a hypothetical scenario, but it’s one that’s possible if the Lions fall short against the Vikings.

Even in a worst-case scenario, the Lions could still be in a favorable position heading into the postseason.