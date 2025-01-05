fb
Sunday, January 5, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsThe Detroit Lions BEST Worst-Case Scenario For NFL Playoffs
Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions BEST Worst-Case Scenario For NFL Playoffs

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their historic Sunday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the stakes are as high as they’ve ever been. Both teams sit at 14-2, with the winner not only clinching the NFC North title for the second consecutive year but also securing the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC. A victory would provide the Lions with a much-needed bye week before playoff action begins.

But what if the unthinkable happens, and the Lions lose to the Vikings? While it's a scenario the team—and fans—don’t want to consider, it's important to look at what the BEST worst-case scenario would be for Detroit.

Detroit Lions

Best Worst-Case Scenario For Detroit Lions

If the Lions lose to the Vikings, they would fall to the No. 5 seed in the NFC, forcing them to open their playoff run on the road in the Wild Card round. The best worst-case scenario for the Lions would be facing the Atlanta Falcons. Here’s how that scenario would play out:

  • The Atlanta Falcons win the NFC South. This would happen if the Falcons defeat the Carolina Panthers AND the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose the the New Orleans Saints. This would be due to their head-to-head tiebreaker over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Why is this the ideal worst-case scenario? The Falcons are currently starting rookie quarterback Michael Penix, who has limited experience and ZERO playoff experience. As it stands, this scenario remains very much in play: the Falcons, at the time of this article being published, lead the Panthers 24-17 at halftime, and the Buccaneers are unexpectedly losing to the Saints, 16-6 at halftime.

Bottom Line For Detroit Lions

In this situation, the Lions would be facing a relatively manageable opponent in the Falcons, which would give them a chance to move past the Wild Card round and still make a strong playoff run. Of course, this remains a hypothetical scenario, but it’s one that’s possible if the Lions fall short against the Vikings.

Even in a worst-case scenario, the Lions could still be in a favorable position heading into the postseason.

Previous article
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love and WR Christian Watson Injured Vs. Bears
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions