Heading into the offseason, the Detroit Lions‘ biggest need was at the cornerback position, where they had very little NFL talent. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions have signed CB Cameron Sutton, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and CB Emmanuel Mosley to solidify their secondary. Now, the Lions don't only have a formidable secondary, but they have a pretty good secondary. With the cornerback position being addressed in a big way, the Detroit Lions' biggest need is now their interior defensive line.

Key Facts:

The Lions addressed their cornerback needs in a big way this offseason by signing three quality players.

The Lions now have a formidable secondary and one that can compete with some of the top teams in the league.

The new biggest need for the Lions is on the interior defensive line, which needs to be addressed via the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why it Matters for the Detroit Lions

Now that the Lions have solidified their cornerback room, they should shift their focus to their interior defensive line. The Lions need a dominant interior presence to stop the run and pressure the quarterback. Without a solid interior defensive line, the Lions defense will be vulnerable to big runs (see debacle against Carolina Panthers) and will struggle to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Therefore, addressing the interior defensive line is crucial for the Lions' success in the 2023 NFL season.

Bottom Line: The Detroit Lions' biggest need for 2023 has changed

The Lions have addressed their biggest need at the cornerback position, but they now need to focus on their interior defensive line. The Lions must find a dominant interior presence to stop the run and pressure the quarterback, and they will likely address this need via the 2023 NFL Draft. By doing so, the Lions can solidify their defense and become a team to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.