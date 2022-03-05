The Detroit Lions may end up drafting a QB you have never seen play

The Detroit Lions have a quarterback situation to address.

When it comes to the starting QB position, it seems like a foregone conclusion that even if the Lions were to select a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jared Goff will be their starter once again when the 2022 regular season begins, as he should be.

But what about Goff’s backups?

The Lions have a decision to make on both backup Tim Boyle and third-stringer David Blough and my belief is that they will almost certainly move on from Boyle and they could decide to do the same with Blough. (My prediction is that Blough sticks around)

That being said, the Lions will either add a QB via free agency (think Colt McCoy), or they could decide to get a signal-caller in the late rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held in late April.

One 2022 NFL Draft QB prospect who has been growing on me for some time now is one that many of you probably have not heard of (or at least you probably have not seen him play).

That quarterback prospect is EJ Perry out of Brown University.

From The Draft Network:

One NFL scout, according to The Boston Globe, compared Perry to Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinecke because of the “magician-like qualities” he possesses in his game.

“He’s fun to watch,” the scout said. “I could see some NFL coaches falling in love with the way E.J. plays the game and taking a shot on him in the mid-to-late rounds.”

Last night, @FBallGameplan and I broke down some of the best talent at the non-FBS level. One player we discussed: @BrownUFootball QB EJ Perry. Former BC transfer with elite athleticism at the position and NFL arm talent. Under the radar QB with real NFL tools and ability. pic.twitter.com/C6cS2wIV6j — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) November 18, 2021

During the 2021 season, Perry completed an impressive 66.5% of his passes for 3,034 yards and 23 touchdowns. He did toss 14 interceptions, which is on the high side, but he did add seven rushing touchdowns, which shows his athleticism.

There is no question about it that Perry is a project quarterback but if the Lions move on from either Boyle, Blough, or both, do not be surprised if the Lions use a late-round flyer on him.