The Detroit Lions MUST do this to make 2023 a success

After a strong finish to the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions find themselves in a position of high expectations for the upcoming year. With a 9-8 record and a near miss on a playoff berth, the Lions have set the bar higher for themselves. The fans are buzzing with excitement, and the team's recent additions have only fueled the optimism. However, if the Lions want to make 2023 a true success, there are certain milestones they must achieve.

Secure a Playoff Berth

The Lions came agonizingly close to clinching a playoff spot in 2022, falling just one win short. The hunger for postseason success lingers within the organization and its dedicated fan base. The betting odds currently favor the Lions to win the NFC North, and with the talent on their roster, it's a reasonable expectation. But winning the division alone and just making the playoffs shouldn't be the ceiling for this team.

Jared Goff's Consistent Brilliance

In the latter half of the 2022 season, Jared Goff displayed a level of play that was nothing short of exceptional. With 15 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in the final nine games, Goff became the driving force behind the Lions' resurgence. If he can maintain that level of performance, or even come close to it, the Lions will be a force to be reckoned with in 2023. Goff's confidence and decision-making were key factors in the Lions' success, and his continued growth will be crucial for the team's fortunes.

Explosive Offense and Defensive Upgrades

The Detroit Lions boasted one of the top five offenses in the NFL in 2022, and on paper, they should be even better in 2023. The addition of tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs provides additional weapons for Goff and the offense to exploit. LaPorta's presence adds another dimension to the passing game, while Gibbs brings versatility and explosiveness to the backfield.

Defensively, the Lions have made significant upgrades to their defensive backfield. Acquiring C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, and Brian Branch bolsters the secondary, addressing a major weakness from last season. These additions, combined with the coaching staff's ability to develop young talent, should result in a much-improved defensive unit.

Playoff Success is Non-Negotiable for 2023 Detroit Lions

The ultimate measure of success for the Detroit Lions in 2023 is not just making the playoffs but winning a playoff game. It has been far too long since the Lions have tasted postseason victory, and the hunger for it is palpable. Head coach Dan Campbell and his staff have brought a renewed energy and culture to the team, instilling a belief that anything is possible.

A successful 2023 campaign for the Lions requires breaking through the playoff barrier and showcasing their ability to compete at the highest level. The players understand the expectations, and the hunger to end the drought is driving them forward.

The Detroit Lions have all the ingredients for a successful season in 2023. The pieces are in place, from a solid quarterback in Jared Goff to an explosive offense and an upgraded defense. The time is now for the Lions to make their mark and deliver on the high expectations set by their fans. Securing a playoff berth and WINNING a playoff game must be the minimum benchmarks for the 2023 season to be deemed a success. The stage is set, and the Lions are ready to roar.