The Detroit Lions MUST Sign One of These Players ASAP

Do you agree that signing one of these players should be a priority for the Detroit Lions?

After losing Kevin Zeitler to the Titans, the Detroit Lions are left with a concerning gap at offensive guard. While Graham Glasgow and Christian Mahogany are currently penciled in as the starting guards, neither brings the confidence you’d like to have heading into a season with serious Super Bowl ambitions. Detroit needs to act quickly and grab a proven veteran to shore up the offensive line. These two guys should be at the top of their shopping list:

Brandon Scherff

Brandon Scherff, a veteran first-rounder back in 2015, has anchored the Jaguars’ line the last three seasons and would provide immediate stability. If Scherff still wants a legit shot at a ring, Detroit should be his ideal destination. At around $6 million per year, this is a no-brainer for GM Brad Holmes.

Will Hernandez

Yes, Hernandez missed most of the 2024 season due to a Week 5 knee injury, but Brad Holmes has a track record of snagging talent others might overlook due to injury concerns. Hernandez started his career as a solid left guard but has since transitioned effectively to the right side. If his medicals check out, Hernandez is a gamble well worth taking.

Bottom Line

I don’t know about you, but I am not comfortable rolling with Graham Glasgow and Christian Mahogany as the starting guards to start the 2025 season. Glasgow is clearly on the decline, and we don’t yet know if Mahogany will be a solid starter in the NFL. I would love for the Lions to add Scherff or Hernandez as one of their starters and then let Glasgow and Mahogany compete for the other spot.

