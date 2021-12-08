The Detroit Lions next linebacker may have just became available

by

When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they need help in a lot of different places, including at the linebacker position.

Well, the Lions next linebacker may have just become available.

According to a report from Field Yates, the Houston Texans have waived LB Zach Cunningham.

Cunningham led the entire NFL in 2020 with 164 total tackles and his cap hit for a team claiming him would only be $275,000 with no guarantees moving forward.

One thing to keep in mind is that Cunningham was a healthy scratch last week for disciplinary reasons so inquiring teams will have to look into that before claiming him off waivers.

