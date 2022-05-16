The Detroit Lions offense is going to be pretty good

Some very bold words were spoken here by our newest host, David Pyke.

Top 10 Offense

David Pyke: As far as I’m concerned, I’m drinking the Kool-Aid a little bit here, but I think this offense from top to bottom could be a top 10 offense. I want to say that right now. I think it can be a top 10 offense. We’ve got one of the best offensive line units in the game right now. No, one’s going to dispute that.

We have a stacked, solid, young wide receiver. We have arguably again, a top 5, to top 10 tight end. And we have two of the better running backs in the backfield that are running behind, said top 5 offensive line. This offense literally has got the chance to go from being a bottom feeder to middle of the pack offense last year to being one of the best offenses this year. Because the thing that’s going to be the driving force behind that besides Goff it’s Ben Johnson.

And I truly believe Ben Johnson is going to throw out all the creative works to make this offense just run beautifully and smoothly.

Nick Bradley: I don’t know too much about him, but I remember last year it was not a wonder boy type thing, but I remember reading stuff about him, where players and people around the league, are saying, this Ben Johnson guy is the real deal. I don’t know anything about him now, is he like a wonder kid? What’s his deal?

David Pyke: Actually like you, I had to do some research because I had never heard of Ben Johnson before last year. I had no idea who he was. But what I did find out is that Ben Johnson and Dan Campbell, have a long history of working together.

Ben Johnson, according to what I’ve read from multiple sources, is viewed as a very intelligent, very creative, offensive schemer in mind. I hate to say this, but if you take a look at our offense over the first nine to 10 weeks of the year, last year, our offense was anything but creative or innovative.

Ben Johnson Is Not Afraid to Try New Things

It was stale, boring and repetitive. Anthony Lynn ran that same dumb, tied-in screen week after week. You could almost put it on auto-repeat. It was like there it is again. We’ll see it next week. So what I like about Ben Johnson is the fact that he’s not afraid to try and do new things with this offensive.

So Jameson was actually asked the question, or was it, Jameson Williams? I can’t remember who it was, but somebody was asked the question about Ben Johnson and what they said specifically is that Ben Johnson uses offensive schemes in play from multiple different viewpoints as staples, but then he branches out from there.

So he’s not just a one-set cookie-cutter kind of offensive coordinator. He borrows from everywhere, which means he has multiple ways to attack defenses.

Nick Bradley: I love it, I’ll tell you that too. I love how, the way Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell are doing this. We’ll see if Goff is the answer long-term but I love how the infrastructure is all in place, right? Like they just got their big pass rusher, the offensive line, their weapons.

So if and when they move on, whether it’s in the draft this year, they trade for somebody, whatever the case. If and when they move on from Goff, whoever it is that comes in next, if it’s a young 21-year-old out of school, he’s going to be walking into the Taj Mahal.

A place where you can’t ask for more, it’s a kid in the candy store, slinging footballs. So I love that they’re doing it that way. Don’t just throw it out to the sharks, build up.

