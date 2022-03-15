The Detroit Lions short-term answer at CB just became available

When it comes to the Detroit Lions defense, they need to upgrade at just about everything.

One place the Lions could certainly upgrade is cornerback, where they struggled in 2021.

Well, the Lions’ short-term answer (or at least part of the answer) to their cornerback needs just became available.

According to Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans are releasing veteran CB, Janoris Jenkins.

Jenkins, who is 33, is definitely getting up there in age but with a DB room that is really young, the Lions could certainly use a veteran to lead the way.

In 14 games (13 starts) with the Titans in 2021, Jenkins had 54 tackles and six passes defended, and one interception.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions bring in Jenkins, or is he too far over the hill for your liking?