The Detroit Red Wings and the horrible, no good, very bad game

The Detroit Red Wings got a serious case of sunburn against their rival Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena.

Within five minutes of the opening faceoff, the Lightning led by a 3-0 score. They were able to tally on two more goals en route to a 5-1 victory. Not exactly the best way to start off a six-game road swing.

The Red Wings are now winless in seven games (0-5-2).

Anthony Cirelli, Alex Killorn, Ryan McDonagh, Brayden Point, and Victor Hedman all scored for Tampa Bay, who improved to 6-1-1 on the season.

Goaltender Thomas Greiss remains winless with his new team, having been lifted in favor of backup Calvin Pickard after Tampa’s third goal. Anthony Mantha scored Detroit’s lone tally of the night, capitalizing on a breakaway for his fourth of the year.

The two teams will go at it again tomorrow night.