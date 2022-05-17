The Detroit Red Wings would be wise not to part ways with Tyler Bertuzzi

The Detroit Red Wings are now officially in the offseason, and it remains to be seen what moves GM Steve Yzerman will make as far as the roster is concerned. Of course, he’s already made a major personnel move in the form of not retaining head coach Jeff Blashill.

Prior to the NHL Trade Deadline in March, Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff reported that just about everyone on the roster not named Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond was made available for trade. And if the latest from Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek is any indication, one key part of the Detroit roster could be departing.

Marek explained that the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are dealing with the disappointment of yet another 1st round postseason exit, could have their eyes on forward Tyler Bertuzzi:

Marek talks about how the Leafs need someone in their top 6 that is tough to play against. The name that popped into his mind is Tyler Bertuzzi, mentions 2 seasons ago the Leafs tried to acquire him at the TDL. Friedman adds he is one of the guys that certainly fits the bill. — NHL Watcher (#LetsGoOilers!) (@NHL_Watcher) May 16, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

It would certainly be an interesting move for Yzerman to make, as he’s shown that he’s not at all shy to make major trades. And while it would be disappointing to lose Bertuzzi after the best regular season of his career, Detroit could fetch an impressive return. Yzerman already demonstrated his prowess on the trade market with the blockbuster acquisition of Jakub Vrana and several draft picks in exchange for Anthony Mantha last year. Could dealing Bertuzzi land Detroit an established player and a high-end draft selection in return?

Of course, Bertuzzi would need to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in order to be eligible to play in games north of the border.

However, as he’s established himself as a bonafide Top-6 NHL player with a nose for the net as well as a physical edge, Detroit would be wise to make good on Yzerman’s stated desire to lock him up long-term. Bertuzzi has a good situation for himself in the Motor City, and figures to be part of the solution for the team’s future success.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

