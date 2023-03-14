The Detroit Tigers place limits on Eduardo Rodriguez, Miguel Cabrera for World Baseball Classic

The Detroit Tigers have a couple of players still competing in the World Baseball Classic. Miguel Cabrera and Eduardo Rodriguez are still competing with Team Venezuela in the Classic and have both helped contribute to their success thus far. However, it is being reported that the Tigers are placing limitations on their two players, as is there right, for the remainder of the tournament.

Why it matters for the Detroit Tigers:

With injury concerns for the aging Cabera and the odd season that Rodriguez had in 2022, it is only natural the that Tigers have placed certain restrictions on them for the remainder of the tournament. While playing for one's country is an honor, they are still employed by the Tigers and ultimately they have the say.

Miguel Cabrera played in two of the three games fo Venezuela, going 1-9, with two strikeouts.

Eduard Rodriguez started one game tossing two innings, striking out three, and surrendering one run.

The Tigers may limit Miggy to one at-bat per game, per reports

They also are in agreement with Venezuela that Rodriguez can go back and support the team, if they are still there, but his one outing is his only outing.

“We have an agreement. If Venezuela's still there, he certainly can go back and support that team. But he's going to pitch once.” A.J. Hinch on Eduardo Rodriguez WBC limitations

Miguel Cabrera's limitations for the WBC

Via Jason Beck on Twitter

The bottom line:

With such an iffy 2022, the Tigers are well within their rights to place limitations on their players for the World Baseball Classic. Especially with regard to Eduardo Rodriguez. Miggy is in his final season and getting him to the finish line is a top priority and part of the reasoning behind limiting him, much like they'll limit him even during the season. While they are taking a tough stance for such an awesome event, the Tigers are doing what is best for their organization.