Don’t look now, but the door just opened for Darius Slay to return to the Detroit Lions. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing Slay. Schefter noted that if Slay is designated as a post-June 1 release, the Eagles will save $4.3 million against the cap.

Should the Detroit Lions Bring Back Darius Slay?

Darius Slay has made it clear that he is not yet ready to retire from the NFL, and he has also made it clear that he loves the city of Detroit. As it stands, the Lions have a big decision to make on whether or not they will bring back Carlton Davis III, and if they are unable to do so, you can bet they will strongly consider Slay.

Bottom Line

Slay finishing his career with the Detroit Lions, and potentially winning a Super Bowl where it all began, seems like the biggest no-brainer of all time. That said, Lions GM Brad Holmes is going to make the roster moves that he believes will help his team the most. If Holmes believes adding Slay to the mix will solidify the secondary, you can bet he will make it happen.