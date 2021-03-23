The famous Michigan ‘lacrosse-style’ goal was OTD in 1996 [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

It’s a deke that just about every hockey player has thought of at one point or another.

During an NCAA Tournament game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Michigan Wolverines forward Mike Legg scored a goal that would soon appear on video highlights around the world, picking the puck up on his stick and wrapping it around “lacrosse style” into the net:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Mike Legg - 'The Michigan Goal' - Full Sequence - March 24, 1996 (High Quality)" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7TPk4RGqwVo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The goal was named ‘Goal of the Year” by Inside Hockey, and the stick used by Legg is now in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

Legg’s famous move has been emulated recently by Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov – not once, but twice. Additionally, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg has also successfully attempted the maneuver:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Watch all 3 lacrosse-style goals this season!" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xtHqnD8QpVg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>